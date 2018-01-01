6-Days 5-Night: Jordan in Brief Tour

Day 1: Amman Airport, Amman Welcome you with a signage at Amman Airport, then through immigration and customs and matches with your escort. Transfer to your Amman Hotel, check in. Day 2: Amman Hotel, Umm Qais, Jerash, Ajloun, Amman 08:00am drive two hours from Amman to Gadara (Umm Qais), founded by Alexander the Great. Look out for the view over the north Jordan Valley, the Golan Heights and the Sea of Galilee. After this leave to Jerash, best preserved Roman provincial city in the whole Middle East. Visit the spectacular forum, Roman colonnaded street, the Nymphaeum and the Temple of Artemis. Next stop is Ajloun the great 12th century Islamic castle built around 1184/85 by the famous Islamic leader Salah al-Din. Day 3: Amman Hotel, Mt Nebo, Madaba, Kerak, Petra After breakfast drive to Mt. Nebo, the place where Prophet Moses gazed at the Promised Land before he died. Visit the old monastery and overlook the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, Jericho and Jerusalem. Proceed to Madaba, where to find the famous mosaic 6th century map of Palestine in St. George’s church. Drive along the famous ancient caravan route the King's Way, have a short stop in Wadi Al-Mujib, a great wide valley with magnificent geological formation. In Kerak visit the famous Crusader castle built in 1132/34 by King Baldwin I. of Jerusalem. Continue to Petra. Day 4: Petra, Wadi Rum After breakfast visit the red rose city of Petra, the biggest attraction of Jordan. Petra was first established around the 6th century B.C. by the Nabataean Arabs, a nomadic tribe who settled in the area and laid the foundation of a commercial empire that extended into Syria. The private guide ( if Hired ) will accompany you (3 hours) as you pass the canyon, the so called Siq, to see the most beautiful monument: the Treasury. Continue via the Street of Facades to the Royal Tombs and Pharaoh's Castle. After that, free time to explore Petra on your own. In the afternoon, about 15:30, finish at Petra and drive 1.5 hours southwards to the protected area of Wadi Rum, one of the most impressing desert landscapes in the world and we get to see the desert sunset. Here Bedouins live in a traditional way and you experience their warmth by spending the night at a Bedouin Camp. Day 5: Wadi Rum, Dead Sea, Baptism Site In the morning, after breakfast, by 4x4 Jeep tour you discover canyons, sand dunes and Nabatean rock inscriptions. Continue 3.5 hrs. to the lowest point on earth, the Dead Sea. To the Jordan Valley, to Bethany at the Jordan River. This is the place where the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist took place. Visit Elijah's Hill where Prophet Elijah ascended to heaven. Day 6: Dead Sea, Airport