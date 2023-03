From any position in the city, it’s hard to overlook the 13th-century tower of this church. Its prominent clock face, 8.7m in diameter, is the largest in Europe. Inside, the choir stalls date from the 13th century, but the rest of the church is largely an 18th-century reconstruction. Just below is one of Zürich's most picturesque spots: St Peterhofstatt, a lovely cobbled square surrounding a graceful old linden tree.