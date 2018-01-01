Lake Como, Lugano, and Switzerland 1-Day Tour from Milan

Leave central Milan by air-conditioned coach, and travel away from the city toward the snowcapped Italian Alps and Swiss border. Relax on the scenic journey and get ready for your 2-hour cruise!Board on the boat to cruise past luxury real estate along the shoreline. You quickly realize how Lake Como has become one of Italy’s most exclusive residential areas. Plush villas belonging to the likes of Sir Richard Branson and George Clooney are common sights around the glamorous lake.Hear about the mansion-size villas and their celebrity owners from your onboard guide, and look out for some of Como’s historical landmarks, too. After returning to dry land, explore the beautiful town of Bellagio, the 'pearl of Lake Como'. Make the most of your free time here to get to know the town. For lunch, stop at one of Bellagio’s cafes (own expense). After your break, leave the lakeside area and travel over the border to Lugano, aka the Monte Carlo of Switzerland. Located on a lake of the same name, Lugano is an Italian-speaking Swiss town and favorite vacation spot for affluent Europeans. How you spend your time in the chic city is up to you. Pay homage to Lugano’s cultural scene with a visit to Chiesa di Santa Maria degli Angioli to see Bernardino Luini’s Renaissance masterpiece titled Passion and Crucifixion; hit the downtown shops and scout out Swiss chocolate, fine luxury goods and clothes; or simply soak up the lakeside sights. Meet back up with your guide in the late afternoon, and finish your day trip by traveling back to the start point in central Milan.