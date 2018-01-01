Welcome to Lugano
Popping up above the lake are the twin peaks of Monte Brè and Monte San Salvatore, both commanding astonishing views deep into the Alps and attracting hikers and mountain bikers in the warmer months.
Lugano activities
Lake Como, Lugano, and Switzerland 1-Day Tour from Milan
Leave central Milan by air-conditioned coach, and travel away from the city toward the snowcapped Italian Alps and Swiss border. Relax on the scenic journey and get ready for your 2-hour cruise!Board on the boat to cruise past luxury real estate along the shoreline. You quickly realize how Lake Como has become one of Italy’s most exclusive residential areas. Plush villas belonging to the likes of Sir Richard Branson and George Clooney are common sights around the glamorous lake.Hear about the mansion-size villas and their celebrity owners from your onboard guide, and look out for some of Como’s historical landmarks, too. After returning to dry land, explore the beautiful town of Bellagio, the 'pearl of Lake Como'. Make the most of your free time here to get to know the town. For lunch, stop at one of Bellagio’s cafes (own expense). After your break, leave the lakeside area and travel over the border to Lugano, aka the Monte Carlo of Switzerland. Located on a lake of the same name, Lugano is an Italian-speaking Swiss town and favorite vacation spot for affluent Europeans. How you spend your time in the chic city is up to you. Pay homage to Lugano’s cultural scene with a visit to Chiesa di Santa Maria degli Angioli to see Bernardino Luini’s Renaissance masterpiece titled Passion and Crucifixion; hit the downtown shops and scout out Swiss chocolate, fine luxury goods and clothes; or simply soak up the lakeside sights. Meet back up with your guide in the late afternoon, and finish your day trip by traveling back to the start point in central Milan.
Swissminiatur Entrance Ticket
In an area of 14,000 m2 visitors can admire more than 120 models at scale of 1:25 which represent the most important buildings, monuments and transportation means in Switzerland. A 3,560m long model railway with 18 trains runs through the park. It is fascinating to watch the variety of trains that run along the tracks, cross bridges and stop by at stations. Boats are also in motion on the lakes, cable cars and funiculars go up and down the mountains and cars move along the highway. For garden lovers, the whole park is beautifully decorated with a selection of 1,500 different plants and over 15,000 flowers. There are several coin operated rides for children.
3-Day Bernina Express Independent Tour from Geneva
Day 1: Arrival SwitzerlandIndividual travel to the Alpine metropolis of St. Moritz, where numerous luxury hotels, spas and upscale shops can be found. Overnight in St. Moritz. Day 2: Bernina ExpressBoard the narrow-gauge Bernina Express at St. Moritz station and enjoy one of the most impressive scenic rail journeys Switzerland has to offer. Climbing over the spectacular Bernina pass to more than 2253 m, you pass snow-covered mountain peaks and glaciers then descend towards Poschiavo and Brusio and finally reach Tirano in Italy, which is the end of the Bernina line. Change to the Bernina Express Bus, which will take you onwards to Lugano. Overnight in Lugano. Day 3: DepartureIndividual return journey.
3-Day Bernina Express Independent Tour from Zurich
Three Lakes Day Tour from Stresa
A day tour discovering the very best of the Swiss and Italian Lake District.In the morning our Three Lakes tour will take you up the western shore of Lake Maggiore and over the boarder into Switerland. En route you will pass the castles at Cannero which look like they're floating on the lake. Arriving at the northern tip of Lake Maggiore in Locarno we'll leave our lake and head towards Lake Lugano.On Lake Lugano we stop in the cosmopolitan city of Lugano itself where you'll have free time to explore. Don't miss out on the Santa Maria degli Angeli church where there is a beautiful fresco of the Passion. Window shop along the exclusive Via Nassa and have a coffee in the grand Piazza Riforma. Take a stroll along the promenade into the park for views across to Mount San Salvatore from the public park.We travel on towards Lake Como whose sparkling waters surrounded by dramatic mountains. Arriving on the lake just north of Cadenabbia we make a stop there where you can take the chance to visit the terreaced, lakeside gardens of Villa Carlotta. There are over 500 species from giant sequoia to camellias. After travelling down the western shores of Lake Como we stop in Como city where you can visit the cathedral and enjoy an ice cream in the piazza nearby. Como is also famous for its silk so a great place for some souvenir shopping!Our journey back ends with a ride along the southern shores of Lake Maggiore.
Premium 3-Day Glacier Express Tour from Lugano
Day 1: Individual transfer by train to Zermatt. Short walk to the hotel and check in. Zermatt lies at the foot of the Matterhorn. The town’s tourist development is closely linked to what is most probably the world’s most famous mountain. Zermatt is a car-free zone, has preserved its original character and offers nearly unlimited possibilities as far as excursions are concerned. Overnight in Zermatt. Day 2: Today you take the world famous Glacier Express for a thrilling ride in panoramic carriages to St. Moritz. Take in some of the most dramatic scenery that Switzerland has to offer. The journey is accompanied by a commentary via complimentary headphones that explains the amazing engineering feat entailed in overcoming extreme altitude variations by train. Arrival in St. Moritz, the world famous holiday resort. Overnight in St. Moritz. Day 3 : Individual return journey.