Rising dramatically above Lago di Lugano, the conical peak of Monte Brè (925m) is the trailhead for hiking and mountain-biking trails that afford wide-reaching views of the lake and stretch all the way to the Bernese and Valais Alps. Mountain bikes can be hired near the summit for Sfr30/40 for a half-/full day. A funicular from Cassarate whisks you up to the mountain. If you don't fancy walking, take bus 2 from central Lugano.