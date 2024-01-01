BSí

Lugano

LoginSave

Bearing the hallmark of famous Ticinese architect Mario Botta, this striking cluster of buildings was formerly known as the Banca del Gottardo.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bellinzona, Switzerland: a tower at Castelgrande with blue sky. 565916194 aged, alps, ancient, architecture, bellinzona, building, castle, church, city, culture, defense, europe, exterior, fort, fortress, hill, historic, historical, history, house, landmark, medieval, monument, mountain, old, outdoor, rock, ruins, stone, swiss, switzerland, ticino, tourism, tourist, tower, town, travel, urban, wall

    Castelgrande

    13.19 MILES

    Rising dramatically above the Old Town, this medieval stronghold is Bellinzona’s most visible icon. Head up Salita San Michele from Piazza Collegiata, or…

  • Montebello Castle in Bellinzona, Switzerland.

    Castello di Montebello

    13.12 MILES

    On cloudless days, you can see Lake Maggiore from this 13th-century hilltop fortification. The fortress is one of Bellinzona’s most impressive with its…

  • Villa Balbianello

    Villa Balbianello

    12.38 MILES

    A 1km walk along the (partially wooded) lake shore from Lenno's main square, Villa Balbianello has cinematic pedigree: this was where scenes from Star…

  • Villa Carlotta

    Villa Carlotta

    13.54 MILES

    The star of the show on a lake shore not bereft of elegant touches, the Villa Carlotta is a fabulous fusion of neoclassical architecture and harmonious…

  • Santuario della Madonna del Sasso

    Santuario della Madonna del Sasso

    13.84 MILES

    Overlooking the town, this sanctuary was built after the Virgin Mary supposedly appeared in a vision to a monk, Bartolomeo d’Ivrea, in 1480. There’s a…

  • Castello di Sasso Corbaro

    Castello di Sasso Corbaro

    12.96 MILES

    From central Bellinzona, it’s a 3.5km hike south to the Castello di Sasso Corbaro. Perched high on a wooded hillside, the castle has an austere beauty…

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    14.94 MILES

    Como’s awesome marble-clad cathedral is one of the most important buildings on the lake, incorporating a variety of styles – Romanesque, Renaissance and…

  • World's 50 Best Hotels

    Passalacqua

    12.4 MILES

    This elegant 18th-century villa on the banks of Lake Como was once home to composer Vincenzo Bellini is now an award-winning luxury hotel.

View more attractions

Nearby Lugano attractions

1. Cherry Building

0.16 MILES

Like an abstract work of art, a cherry tree graces the roof of this pink-brick, cubic edifice, the handiwork of much-lauded Ticinese architect Mario Botta.

2. Campione d’Italia Casino

0.3 MILES

The 12-storey casino, converted by Lugano’s favourite architect, Mario Botta, into Europe’s biggest in 2005, does a brisk business. Smart dress is…

3. Cattedrale di San Lorenzo

0.34 MILES

Lugano’s early-16th-century cathedral conceals some fine frescos and ornate baroque statues behind its Renaissance facade. Out the front are far-reaching…

4. Piazza della Riforma

0.35 MILES

Porticoed lanes weave around Lugano's busy main square, which is presided over by the 1844 neoclassical Municipio (town hall) and is even more lively when…

5. Parco Ciani

0.36 MILES

This lakefront promenade necklaces the shore of glassy Lago di Lugano, set against a backdrop of rugged mountains. Notice the distinctive profiles of cone…

6. Chiesa di Santa Maria degli Angioli

0.58 MILES

This simple Romanesque church contains two frescos by Bernardino Luini dating from 1529. Covering the entire wall that divides the church in two is a…

7. Museo d'Arte della Svizzera Italiana

0.6 MILES

The showpiece of Lugano's striking new LAC cultural centre, the MASI zooms in predominantly on 20th-century and contemporary art – from the abstract to…

8. Monte Brè

1.67 MILES

Rising dramatically above Lago di Lugano, the conical peak of Monte Brè (925m) is the trailhead for hiking and mountain-biking trails that afford wide…