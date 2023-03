At the very heart of the Altstadt lies this square, flanked by ornate facades. The 16th-century Mohrenbrunnen marks the northern end of the old marketplace, while at the southern end stands the Metzgerbrunnen, a William Tell–type figure and a large clock tower. Facing the latter is the late-baroque Herrenstube, built in 1748, which was once the drinking hole of quaffing nobles.