Torsby Finnskogscentrum

The ingeniously designed Forest Centre, opened in June 2014 near Lekvattnet as part of Värmlands County Museum, covers the 17th-century Finnish settlement of the area, with displays on smokehouses, hunting, music, witchcraft and the settlers' trademark 'slash and burn' style of cultivating grain. (They planted rye in the ashes of burnt trees.) There’s also a research library and a cafe. The centre is on the E16 road, 22km from Torsby, across from a small convenience shop.