Known for its characteristic smokehouse, Finngården Ritamäki, 32km west of Torsby and 10km from Lekvattnet, is one of the best-preserved Finnish homesteads in the area. It was probably built in the late 17th century and was inhabited until 1964, making it the last permanently inhabited Finnish homestead in Sweden. It’s surrounded by a nature reserve. Follow signs from Lekvattnet; from the Ritamäki parking lot it's a 1.5km walk along a forest path to the site.

Ritamäki is also one of the stops along the 8.2km-long 'Seven-torpsleden' (a 'torp' is a croft or homestead), a pretty walking trail that makes a loop among several of the homesteads in the Finn Forest. Ask for a map at the Finnskogscentrum.