The star of the Gammlia museum complex, the engrossing Västerbottens Museum traces the history of the province from prehistoric times to today. Exhibitions include an impressive ski-through-the ages collection starring the world’s oldest ski (around 5400 years old), and an exploration of Sami rock art. The museum hosts excellent temporary exhibitions as well as regular workshops and activities for children. You'll also find a quality cafe specialising in organic fare. Catch bus 2 or 7 or walk 1km from the train station.