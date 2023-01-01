Umedalens Skulpturpark

For more than two decades, eminent Swedish and international artists have exhibited their works in Umedalsparken, 5km west of the centre. Through those years, Balticgruppen, the owner of the compound, has purchased 44 sculptures that form the permanent collection that can be seen today. Take bus 1 to the Glädjens gränd stop. The park is in the grounds of a former psychiatric hospital, built in 1930. Go anytime, but guided tours must be pre-booked – see the website for details.