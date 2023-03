One of two nature reserves that, along with four national parks, make up the Laponia World Heritage Area, Stubba covers 350 sq km and along with Muddus National Park and Sjaunja Nature Reserve, is part of Sweden's biggest wetland. It is not far from Gällivare, and both the E45 and the Inlandsbanan railway pass through the reserve. It's a good area for short day tours – consider Gasska Stubbá or Oarjemus Stubbá, two small hills, for hiking in summer.