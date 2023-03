Covered in wetlands and primeval forest, Muddus National Park covers 500km and is the easternmost part of the World Heritage Area, east of the E45 that links Jokkmokk and Gällivare. Best accessed from Skaite (Skäjdde; turn off the E45 at Liggá), there are huts at regular intervals along two trail loops, 24km and 44km long respectively, both of which start and end at Skaite and take in the attractive Muddus Falls. The self-service cabins are open year-round.