Vita Huset is a folk museum in a former policemen’s residence, with evocative photos depicting Finn civilians fleeing the retreating German forces in 1944, their cattle in tow. Dozens were rescued by Olga Raattamaa, a local from Kummavuopio depicted in one of the photos. She rowed the refugees across the river to safety in Sweden and they were then de-loused in this very building.