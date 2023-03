Karesuando boasts the northernmost church in Sweden, originally built in 1816, after Sweden lost the war with Russia. Borders were remarked, with the main town of Markkina on the Finnish side. This meant that Sweden needed a new principal town and parish and Karuesando was chosen. The church was replaced in 1905 and restored to its present state in 1954. The wooden altar was made by Swedish artist Bror Hjorth.