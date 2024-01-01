Gävle Castle

The Bothnian Coast

On the south side of the river, Gävle Castle (Gävle Slott) was originally built by King Johan III in 1593, looking like a real castle with pinnacles and a tower. Unfortunately, it burned down in 1727 and was then rebuilt without the tower to be used as government residences and offices.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mackmyra Whisky

    Mackmyra Whisky

    1.5 MILES

    Mackmyra Svensk Whisky, established in 1999 as the first Scandinavian malt-whisky distillery, offers tasting sessions that must be booked in advance via…

  • Sveriges Järnvägsmuseet

    Sveriges Järnvägsmuseet

    1.19 MILES

    Inside Gävle’s former engine shed, this excellent museum traces the history of the railway in Sweden through seriously hands-on displays. Besides numerous…

  • Gamla Gefle

    Gamla Gefle

    0.18 MILES

    A fire in 1869 wiped out most of the old wooden buildings that formed the town’s core. Today the little cluster that survived the fire is preserved in the…

  • Länsmuseum Gävleborg

    Länsmuseum Gävleborg

    0.21 MILES

    The county museum, Länsmuseum Gävleborg, has beautifully designed exhibitions on regional culture through the ages, from prehistory to the ‘golden era’ …

  • Heliga Trefaldighets kyrka

    Heliga Trefaldighets kyrka

    0.23 MILES

    The oldest church in Gävle has an 11th-century rune stone inside, as well as incredible woodcrafted decoration – the work of German artisan Ewardt Friis…

  • Joe Hillgården

    Joe Hillgården

    0.17 MILES

    One of the old houses in Gamla Gefle is a museum marking the birthplace of Joel Hägglund, who moved to the USA, changed his name to Joe Hill and became a…

  • Sveriges Fängelse Museum

    Sveriges Fängelse Museum

    0.05 MILES

    Duck into underground dungeons, check out ye olde instruments of retribution, peer into the windowless 'punishment' cells and enjoy the tableaux of…

  • Limön Island

    Limön Island

    6.91 MILES

    From late May to late August up to three daily 45-minute boat tours on the M/S Drottning Silvia run from Södra Skeppsbron, Gävle's port, to the island of…

