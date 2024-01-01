On the south side of the river, Gävle Castle (Gävle Slott) was originally built by King Johan III in 1593, looking like a real castle with pinnacles and a tower. Unfortunately, it burned down in 1727 and was then rebuilt without the tower to be used as government residences and offices.
1.5 MILES
Mackmyra Svensk Whisky, established in 1999 as the first Scandinavian malt-whisky distillery, offers tasting sessions that must be booked in advance via…
1.19 MILES
Inside Gävle’s former engine shed, this excellent museum traces the history of the railway in Sweden through seriously hands-on displays. Besides numerous…
0.18 MILES
A fire in 1869 wiped out most of the old wooden buildings that formed the town’s core. Today the little cluster that survived the fire is preserved in the…
0.21 MILES
The county museum, Länsmuseum Gävleborg, has beautifully designed exhibitions on regional culture through the ages, from prehistory to the ‘golden era’ …
0.23 MILES
The oldest church in Gävle has an 11th-century rune stone inside, as well as incredible woodcrafted decoration – the work of German artisan Ewardt Friis…
0.17 MILES
One of the old houses in Gamla Gefle is a museum marking the birthplace of Joel Hägglund, who moved to the USA, changed his name to Joe Hill and became a…
0.05 MILES
Duck into underground dungeons, check out ye olde instruments of retribution, peer into the windowless 'punishment' cells and enjoy the tableaux of…
6.91 MILES
From late May to late August up to three daily 45-minute boat tours on the M/S Drottning Silvia run from Södra Skeppsbron, Gävle's port, to the island of…
