St Lucia Catamaran Day Sail
Disembark at the magical town of Soufriere and explore two of the island's most spectacular natural attractions. View the majestic Pitons on your way to the Caribbean's only drive-in volcano, the Sulphur Springs. Continue onto a plantation estate where you'll enjoy a leisurely walk along trails complete with tropical flora and fauna. A tasty Creole-styled buffet lunch awaits you at a local restaurant. Rejoin the boat for a sail up along the coastline with a stop for swimming and snorkeling. Sail into beautiful Marigot Bay where the original Dr. Doolittle movie was filmed, before returning to the dock and heading back to your North Island hotel.
St. Lucia Marigot Bay 2-Stop Snorkeling Tour, Lunch
Departing from your hotel or cruise port you will be transferred to Marigot Bay for check-in at the dive shop. After receiving equipment and filling out the required waiver, you will board your boat and head out from Marigot Bay to the island's sheltered west coast. The boat may be shared by both snorkelers and divers. Depending on the water and weather conditions that day, your captain will head for the best snorkeling and diving site. This may be anywhere from a 15 to 45 minute boat ride from the dock. Upon arrival, your captain will anchor and snorkelers will be teamed up with their guide (maximum eight guests per guide) and spend approximately the next 45-60 minutes snorkeling the crystal-clear waters of St. Lucia. Back on board, a full lunch will be served featuring an entree that might be baked chicken, fish, or pork, along with vegetables, salad, rice, or macaroni pie. This will provide some time to rest before the captain makes his way to your second snorkeling site. At the second site, you will also have 45 - 60 minutes to snorkel over reefs teaming with tropical fish. After your second snorkel stop, you will make your way back to Marigot Bay and then to your location.
St Lucia Full-Day Catamaran Sightseeing Cruise
Begin the tour after getting picked up from your Northern St. Lucia hotel. From there, you will depart for the local volcano where you will be led through with a guide. The option to enjoy a mud bath is available before heading to the Toraille Waterfall and the historic Morne Coubaril Estate. See how the first inhabitants survived in thatched houses and how they produced cocoa and sugar cane for survival. If you are an outdoor enthusiast and love amazing views, experience the lush beauty of Soufriere mounted on your noble steed. Ride up hilltops to attain panoramic views of Petit Piton, Soufriere town, and the volcano. Next, enjoy a complimentary coconut or water before traveling back through time on the 18th century cocoa estate. View the authentic traditional village settings where you will witness the process of producing sugar, cocoa, and coconut products. Afterwards, a Creole-style buffet lunch will be served using provisions from the estate, including dessert. Return to the boat and head up the coast for some swimming and snorkeling. For your final stop, enjoy the views at Marigot Bay where you will enjoy the beverages and dance to the provided music. Return back to your hotel at the end of the day.
St Lucia Shore Excursion: Private Speedboat Soufriere Tour with Mud Bath and Beach Time
Be sure to pack your camera and swimwear for a memorable fun private St Lucia cruise excursion for all ages! Escape the cruise ship sponsored St Lucia shore excursion crowds and enjoy a small group sightseeing cruise excursion by land and sea! Just you plus up to 5 of your family or friends! A great private shore excursion in St Lucia, Casteries!You will meet your private English speaking excursion guide just yards from your ship at the St. Lucia cruise terminal and head on board your private comfortable 22ft boat to begin your "sea" portion of your private sightseeing cruise excursion in St. Lucia. Maximum boat and excursion group capacity is 6 guests.From your cruise pier, head to Marigot Bay on the west coast of St Lucia island. Famous for being the setting in various film scenes, the view truly is breathtaking. On the way to Soufriere you will enjoy the contrasting scenery of Caribbean ocean meeting tropical landscape as well as skyscraper-like Piton mountain peaks and colorful residential buildings. For the "land" portion of your private St. Lucia land, sea and beach cruise shore excursion, your private boat will dock and your knowledgeable private guide will take you on board your private air-conditioned transportation to La Soufriere, just a short 10 minute ride away. This is the oldest town on the island and is also home to St Lucia's famous landmark, the Pitons. The Pitons are a unique volcanic twin mountain formation jutting up island. They are now a UNESCO World Heritage Site! Enjoy a visit to the rejuvenating mud baths, the drive-in volcano and take a dip in the nearby waterfalls. This is a fun private St Lucia excursion that you can tailor to what you want to do and see!Your friendly and private St Lucia guide will be with you at all times to ensure you not only learn more about this amazing island and the sites but also enjoy every moment. Time spent in La Soufriere and the Pitons is approximately 2 hours.After your visit to La Soufriere, get back on board your private excursion boat and cruise out to Sugar Beach located between the jaw dropping beautiful pitons. Docking at the beach, you can choose to jump in and refresh in the clear water. We recommend you to bring your own snorkel gear, as the snorkel equipment is limited in the boat. Be sure to pack your underwater camera as you snorkel among the numerous tropical fish. You can also just enjoy of the white sands of Sugar Beach to stroll, soak up the sun or just relax. There are lounge chairs you may use on the beach as well. Refreshments - soft drinks, water and beer are included on board the boat.There is an option to enjoy lunch at La Soufriere, please note this will consume one-hour off the beach time, or purchase lunch at Sugar Beach - lunch is an additional cost.Your boat will return your private St Lucia cruise shore excursion group back to your cruise ship pier when time is up.
St Lucia Speed Boat and Sightseeing Tour to Soufriere
This popular tour leaves the Castries Harbor at about 9:30am and returns there at about 3pm. The tour travels to Soufriere via speedboats powered by 300 HP Verado engines. Along the way, guests will be introduced to the picturesque Marigot Bay, as well as the villages of Anse La Raye, Canaries and Soufriere. In Soufriere, guests will see the twin mountain peaks of Gros Piton and Petite Piton. Once you arrive at Soufriere, bus shuttles will then take you to the volcano for a fun and therapeutic mud bath and to the Torille Waterfalls for a refreshing waterfall swim.The tour also makes a stop for swimming and snorkeling before getting to Marigot Bay for a delicious buffet lunch. Lunch is served at JJ's Paradise Restaurant.
Soufriere Full-Day Land and Sea Combo Tour
You will be picked up at your St Lucia hotel by bus and taken on a guided historical tour along the west coast of St Lucia. Along the way you will see working banana plantations and Marigot Bay - home to mega yachts and a location for many movies. Additionally you will pass the local fishing villages of Anse La Raye and Canaries before coming to Soufriere, home of the Majestic Pitons. In Soufriere you will enjoy the Diamond Botanical Gardens, a drive-in volcano where you can get a guided tour and enjoy the therapeutic mud baths. Following these sites you will visit the Morne Coubaril Estate, an 18th-century plantation for a fresh local buffet lunch. You will then head down to the Soufriere docks where you will board a spacious catamaran, which will take you to a bay ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Before returning to the Rodney Bay Marina you will get a chance to see Marigot Bay once more, this time from the water!At the end of your tour you will be returned to your St Lucia hotel.