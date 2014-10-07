St Lucia Shore Excursion: Private Speedboat Soufriere Tour with Mud Bath and Beach Time

Be sure to pack your camera and swimwear for a memorable fun private St Lucia cruise excursion for all ages! Escape the cruise ship sponsored St Lucia shore excursion crowds and enjoy a small group sightseeing cruise excursion by land and sea! Just you plus up to 5 of your family or friends! A great private shore excursion in St Lucia, Casteries!You will meet your private English speaking excursion guide just yards from your ship at the St. Lucia cruise terminal and head on board your private comfortable 22ft boat to begin your "sea" portion of your private sightseeing cruise excursion in St. Lucia. Maximum boat and excursion group capacity is 6 guests.From your cruise pier, head to Marigot Bay on the west coast of St Lucia island. Famous for being the setting in various film scenes, the view truly is breathtaking. On the way to Soufriere you will enjoy the contrasting scenery of Caribbean ocean meeting tropical landscape as well as skyscraper-like Piton mountain peaks and colorful residential buildings. For the "land" portion of your private St. Lucia land, sea and beach cruise shore excursion, your private boat will dock and your knowledgeable private guide will take you on board your private air-conditioned transportation to La Soufriere, just a short 10 minute ride away. This is the oldest town on the island and is also home to St Lucia's famous landmark, the Pitons. The Pitons are a unique volcanic twin mountain formation jutting up island. They are now a UNESCO World Heritage Site! Enjoy a visit to the rejuvenating mud baths, the drive-in volcano and take a dip in the nearby waterfalls. This is a fun private St Lucia excursion that you can tailor to what you want to do and see!Your friendly and private St Lucia guide will be with you at all times to ensure you not only learn more about this amazing island and the sites but also enjoy every moment. Time spent in La Soufriere and the Pitons is approximately 2 hours.After your visit to La Soufriere, get back on board your private excursion boat and cruise out to Sugar Beach located between the jaw dropping beautiful pitons. Docking at the beach, you can choose to jump in and refresh in the clear water. We recommend you to bring your own snorkel gear, as the snorkel equipment is limited in the boat. Be sure to pack your underwater camera as you snorkel among the numerous tropical fish. You can also just enjoy of the white sands of Sugar Beach to stroll, soak up the sun or just relax. There are lounge chairs you may use on the beach as well. Refreshments - soft drinks, water and beer are included on board the boat.There is an option to enjoy lunch at La Soufriere, please note this will consume one-hour off the beach time, or purchase lunch at Sugar Beach - lunch is an additional cost.Your boat will return your private St Lucia cruise shore excursion group back to your cruise ship pier when time is up.