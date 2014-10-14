ATV Tour in St Lucia

After hotel pickup in Castries or Gros Islet, meet your experienced guide, who will ensure your ease and comfort aboard a fun and fully automatic Yamaha ATV. Hop on your ATV for an easy ride that takes you along trails to your first stop at a working banana plantation. Here, your guide explains the farm's operations, how banana plants are grown and how banana farming was St Lucia's primary industry before tourism took its place. Pass villagers going about their daily activities as you drive through small settlements on your way to the Marquis Estate, established in 1723. Situated on the stunning northeast coast of St Lucia, the Marquis Estate was one of the largest private estates during the island's heyday in the late 18th century. It affords views of some of the Caribbean's most attractive landscapes. See for yourself as you look out over Marquis Bay with its pristine white sands and clear, turquoise waters. Tucked in a lush tropical valley, this breathtaking 500-acre (202-hectare) also offers relics of St Lucia’s past, including a water wheel, an old locomotive, ruins of a sugar mill, and even slave quarters that housed men and women who toiled under British rule until their emancipation in 1833.Next, head to another lookout point for some of the best tropical beach scenery on this side of the Atlantic! Stop at the top of Grande Anse Beach for refreshing fruit juices, and view one of the most picturesque beaches in the Caribbean. Your guide will tell you about the green, hawksbill and leatherback turtles that lay their eggs here from March to August. Before following your guide back to the base camp, learn about local researchers’ efforts to track the turtles, which swim great distances to return to their nesting sites each year.After your ATV adventure, you’ll be dropped off at your local hotel.A minimum 2 people per booking is required.