St Lucia Shore Excursion: A Tour of St Lucia
Your time in port in St Lucia is precious, so see the top sights on this shore excursion. The tour starts with pickup at the cruise port, followed by a drive through banana and coconut plantations and past the sleepy fishing villages of Anse La Raye and Canaries. You’ll continue along the island's west coast to the charming town of Soufriere. You’ll see the famous Pitons, a pair of World Heritage-listed volcanic plugs that are one of St Lucia’s most celebrated sights, and you’ll visit Sulphur Springs, the Caribbean’s only drive-in volcano.Then visit the island’s only working plantation with interesting practices of bygone days all within a traditional village setting. After, you'll be transferred to the cruise ship port. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to Castries for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
St Lucia Shore Excursion: Segway Nature Trail Experience
After being picked up from the port in Castries, you'll head straight to the Segway practice track for a 20-minute orientation session. Get the feel of your new vehicle, and test out the Segway X2's amazing balance controls. Professional staff and equipment allow for a safe and fun experience for all.You'll then hit the nature trail, which begins right in the heart of Rodney Bay. Explore the historical wonders of Mt Pimard as you "glide" effortlessly along the 1.7-mile (2.7-km) trail system. Your friendly naturalist guide will explain everything along the way -- from the exotic flora and fauna to the battles between the English and French over the Helen of the West Indies!There are plenty of photo stops and educational spots along the way. Explore the now-sealed bunkers that once served as tunnels, storage and lookouts for the American Military during World War II, and enjoy breathtaking vistas of Pigeon Island, Reduit Beach, the Rodney Bay Marina and the Caribbean Sea. Other stops include a local fruit shop and a pond where you'll feed fresh-water fish.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to Castries for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
St Lucia Castries to Pitons Tour
Exploring Soufriere is a must if you’re visiting St Lucia. This tour is done using a minibus. The first stop is the Morne viewpoint, overlooking the city of Castries. Martinique can be seen far North on a clear day. Castries is the heartbeat of the island and center for government and business. The drive continues and a quick stop is done in the Marigot village. There you will have a bird’s eye view of the entire bay. In 1967, Marigot Bay was star of the original Dr Doolittle movie. Several mega yachts can also be seen in the bay. The St Lucia Distillery rum shop is found another five minutes away. Purchase a bottle of the local rum to take home. The bottles are properly packaged for travel.Anse La Raye and Canaries are both fishing villages. Anse La Raye is known for its popular Friday night Fish Fry. A stop for fresh cassava bread is done before Canaries. The bread is made from cassava flour and comes in different flavors such as coconut, chocolate, salt fish smoked herring, banana and cinnamon. The view point overlooking Soufriere is amazing. The Pitons are seen rising from the sea and the town of Soufriere is below. You can also see parts of the sulphur springs from the view point. In Soufriere, you will have the opportunity to visit the botanical gardens, sulphur springs and waterfalls. This can be done based on your request. Entrance fees are applicable for those sites. The trip ends with a comfortable drive back to Castries.
ATV Tour in St Lucia
After hotel pickup in Castries or Gros Islet, meet your experienced guide, who will ensure your ease and comfort aboard a fun and fully automatic Yamaha ATV. Hop on your ATV for an easy ride that takes you along trails to your first stop at a working banana plantation. Here, your guide explains the farm's operations, how banana plants are grown and how banana farming was St Lucia's primary industry before tourism took its place. Pass villagers going about their daily activities as you drive through small settlements on your way to the Marquis Estate, established in 1723. Situated on the stunning northeast coast of St Lucia, the Marquis Estate was one of the largest private estates during the island's heyday in the late 18th century. It affords views of some of the Caribbean's most attractive landscapes. See for yourself as you look out over Marquis Bay with its pristine white sands and clear, turquoise waters. Tucked in a lush tropical valley, this breathtaking 500-acre (202-hectare) also offers relics of St Lucia’s past, including a water wheel, an old locomotive, ruins of a sugar mill, and even slave quarters that housed men and women who toiled under British rule until their emancipation in 1833.Next, head to another lookout point for some of the best tropical beach scenery on this side of the Atlantic! Stop at the top of Grande Anse Beach for refreshing fruit juices, and view one of the most picturesque beaches in the Caribbean. Your guide will tell you about the green, hawksbill and leatherback turtles that lay their eggs here from March to August. Before following your guide back to the base camp, learn about local researchers’ efforts to track the turtles, which swim great distances to return to their nesting sites each year.After your ATV adventure, you’ll be dropped off at your local hotel.A minimum 2 people per booking is required.
St Lucia Shore Excursion: Catamaran Day Sail
What better way to spend your time in port in St Lucia than sailing through its beautiful Caribbean waters? This catamaran day sail shore excursion offers a relaxing way to enjoy St Lucia’s natural beauty and features.After being picked up from the cruise port, you’ll sail to the town of Soufriere and explore two of the island's most spectacular natural attractions, the majestic Pitons (World Heritage-listed volcanic plugs) and Sulphur Springs (the Caribbean’s only drive-in volcano). Continue on to a plantation estate where you can stroll along trails framed by lush plants and flowers. At a local copra house, you'll see the process of drying coconut and turning it into soap, margarine and oil. You'll also have a chance to sample locally grown cocoa pods before they are turned into chocolate bars. Then, a Creole-style buffet lunch awaits you at a local restaurant.You’ll get back on the boat for a sail up the coastline, with a stop for swimming and snorkeling. Sail into beautiful Marigot Bay, where the original Dr. Doolittle was filmed, before returning to your cruise port.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to Castries for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.
St Lucia Shore Excursion: Soufriere Island Delight
Make the most of your time in port in St Lucia with a shore excursion to the town of Soufriere. You’ll be picked up from your cruise ship port and driven to Soufriere. The scenic drive along the island’s west coast will take you past banana plantations, fishing villages and lush tropical flora. When you arrive in Soufriere, you’ll get a breathtaking view of the World Heritage-listed volcanic plugs known as the Pitons. These twin peaks are one of St Lucia’s most photographed sites. You’ll also visit the Sulphur Springs, in the Caribbean's only drive-in volcano, and stroll through the enchanting Diamond Botanical Gardens. Explore the hot mineral waterfalls and prepare to be amazed by the natural beauty that surrounds you.Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to Castries for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. See our terms and conditions for full details.