Private Tour: Bundala National Park Safari
You will be starting your safari at the entrance gate of Bundala National Park. Your safari will start at 5:30 am if you opted for the morning safari or the Full day Safari, or 2:30 pm if you opted for the evening one. Bundala is a UNESCO designated Biosphere Reserve, an Important Bird Area designated by Birdlife International and also the very first Ramsar site in Sri Lanka. Based on the southern coast of Sri Lanka, Bundala National Park has a low country dry zone climate with five saltwater lagoons. The park as a whole is a home ground for many species of plant life, many of them aquatic. Your safari will give you a chance to see many of the 324 species of animals that can be found in Bundala. Small herds of elephants roam the park. Meanwhile, you may see langurs, pangolins, barking deer, sambar and many other types of deer, wild boar, rusty-spotted cats, black-naped hares and jackals. These are merely the tip of the iceberg. In addition to these mammals, Bundala is also famous for its crocodile population. It is the only park in Sri Lanka where you can see both the species of crocodiles available in Sri Lanka; the freshwater (mugger) crocodile and the estuarine crocodile. Other reptiles seen here are tortoises, the many species of snakes including the endemic flying snake, and turtles including all five of the species of globally endangered sea turtles that nest in Sri Lanka. Bundala is also a haven for almost 200 species of birds at the peak of migration. Greater flamingos, which migrate by the thousands to escape winter, also count among this number. Some of the birds that you may get to see are; the many species of cormorants; ducks, such as the lesser whistling duck or garganey; spoonbills; storks such as the painted stork or the black-necked stork; and other birds like the Eurasian coot. If you select the Evening safari, you can also get to see the beautiful dramatic sunset of the southern coast of Sri Lanka. You will complete your safari at the entrance gate of this very biodiverse area. You will finish at 8:30 am if you went for the Morning Safari, at 5:30 pm if you select the Evening Safari option and at 04:30 if you select Full day Safari .
2 Day Private Tour - Wild Wonders & Hidden Temples from Bentota
Day 01 - Bentota > Weherahena > Wewrukannala > Bundala > Yala Start your journey at 0700 hrs from your hotel in Bentota. You will be met by a designated chauffer guide from Lakpura Travels. After the formalities at the hotel, you will be escorted to your air-conditioned vehicle and proceed to Bundala. En-route visit Weherahena and Wewrukannala Temple. Weherahena Poorwarama Raja Maha Viharaya is situated in the Matara District of Sri Lanka, about 6 kilometres from the Matara town. This unique temple is known as the first tunnel temple in the world. The temple hosts a massive 130-ft Buddha image that was built following the Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa eras and also consists of all main features of a Buddhist temple- the pagoda, a sacred bo-tree and Samadhi Buddha statue. Wewurukannala Raja Maha Viharaya. The main attraction of the temple is the 160-ft tall statue of seated Buddha. It is the largest statue in the whole of Sri Lanka and dates back to the late 18th Century. The temple has another section named the Tunnel of Hell. It features life-sized models of devils, demons and sinners going through the torments and horrors of hell. Thereafter proceed to Bundala and go on a lovely jeep safari in Bundala National Park. Bundala National Park which is the first declared Ramsar wetland site of Sri Lanka. Watch the giant flocks of greater flamingoes that visit Bundala. Get a chance to see the many other species of migratory waterbirds that winter here. On completion of the safari proceed to Yala and check in to the hotel.Day 02 - Yala > Madunagala > Bentota Early in the morning proceed to Yala National Park to go on a lovely jeep safari. Yala National Park, the second largest in the island based off the Southeastern coast of Sri Lanka. Get a chance to see the famous Sri Lankan leopards, indigenous wild water buffalo, Sri Lankan Sloth Bear and large herds of Sri Lankan Elephants. The park is also home to many other species of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and invertebrates. After the safari return to the hotel, relax checkout and proceed to Mandunagala and visit Mandunagala Hot springs. The stone tank basins of the Madunagala Hot Springs are famous for containing the waters that have curative properties. The healing powers are believed to cure skin diseases and eye diseases. Monks from the temple have used the hot springs for bathing over a span of many many years and consider the waters to be blessed. On completion start your journey back to your hotel in Bentota.
2 Day Private Tour - Wild Wonders & Hidden Temples from Hikkaduwa
2 Day Private Tour - Wild Wonders & Hidden Temples from Galle
Game drive at Bundala National Park
Pick up from your hotel and taken to Bundala National Park by Jeep. Enjoy Half day game drive at Bundala National Park which is an important wintering ground for migratory water birds. Bundala harbors 197 species of birds, the highlight being the greater Flamingo, which migrate in Large Flocks. Every species of water bird found in the country can be sighted here. Migrants and vagrants make the journey from as far as Siberia; over 10,000 shorebirds might be feeding at any one time between October and March. Occasional Elephant, Spotted Deer, Sambar, Hanuman Langur, Toque Monkey, Stripe-necked and Ruddy Mongooses, Wild Boar, Golden Jackal, Land and Water Monitor and Marsh Crocodile can be seeing during your Safari.After the safari, you will be dropped of at your hotel
Full day game drive at Bundala National Park with Picnic Lunch
05:30hrs: Pick up from your hotel and driven to Bundala National Park Enjoy a full day game drive with picnic lunch. Bundala National Park is an important wintering ground for migratory water birds. Bundala harbors 197 species of birds, the highlight being the greater Flamingo, which migrate in Large Flocks. Every species of water bird found in the country can be sighted here. Migrants and vagrants make the journey from as far as Siberia; over 10,000 shorebirds might be feeding at any one time between October and March. Occasional Elephant, Spotted Deer, Sambar, Hanuman Langur, Toque Monkey, Stripe-necked and Ruddy Mongooses, Wild Boar, Golden Jackal, Land and Water Monitor and Marsh Crocodile can be seeing during your Safari. 16:30hrs: Leave the national park and proceed to your hotel.