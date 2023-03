This rocky projection down in the Boulder Garden earned its name because the overhang resembles a fully opened cobra’s hood. The plastered interior of the cave was once embellished with floral and animal paintings; a couple of faint traces remain. Generally, you pass by this cave after descending the rock on your way to the south gate and the car park.

Below the drip ledge is an inscription from the 2nd century BC that indicates it belonged to Chief Naguli, who donated it to a monk.