Standing nearly 4m high, this statue displays an unusually lifelike human representation, in contrast to the normally idealised or stylised Buddha figures. Exactly whom it represents is a subject of some debate. One theory is that it's the Indian Vedic teacher Agastya, holding a book. Alternatively, it could be that the bearded, stately figure is Parakramabahu I clasping the ‘yoke of kingship’. Others say that the king is simply holding a piece of papaya.