This modern building houses an ornate golden relic casket flanked by elephant tusks. The trail to the Mahinda Cave starts from the back of the courtyard.
Relic House
The Ancient Cities
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.51 MILES
Dating back to the 1st century BC, this colossal dagoba was the ceremonial focus of the 5000-strong Abhayagiri Monastery. Originally over 100m high, it…
8.34 MILES
This magnificent white dagoba is guarded by a wall with a frieze of 344 elephants standing shoulder to shoulder. Apart from a few beside the western…
8.27 MILES
The sacred bodhi tree is central to Anuradhapura in both a spiritual and physical sense. It was grown from a cutting brought from Bodhgaya in India and is…
0.04 MILES
The main ceremonial stairway, lined with frangipani trees, leads to the Ambasthale Dagoba, built over the spot where Mahinda converted Devanampiya Tissa…
7.85 MILES
The Jetavanarama Dagoba’s massive dome rises above the entire eastern part of Anuradhapura. Built in the 3rd century by King Mahasena, it may have…
0.3 MILES
Just below the monks’ refectory on the second landing, and near the entrance if you are coming via Old Rd, is a small pool surmounted by a 2m-high rampant…
8.53 MILES
The old British colonial administration building has recently been renovated and has an interesting collection of artwork, carvings and everyday items…
Anuradhapura World Heritage Site
7.83 MILES
The ruins of Anuradhapura are one of South Asia’s most evocative sights. The sprawling complex contains a rich collection of archaeological and…
Nearby The Ancient Cities attractions
0.03 MILES
To the east of Ambasthale Dagoba is a steep path over sun-heated rock-carved steps leading up to a point with great views of the surrounding valley. A…
0.04 MILES
The main ceremonial stairway, lined with frangipani trees, leads to the Ambasthale Dagoba, built over the spot where Mahinda converted Devanampiya Tissa…
0.04 MILES
To the side of the Ambasthale Dagoba is a flight of rock-carved steps leading to this large white sitting-Buddha statue.
0.04 MILES
This statue of king Devanampiya Tissa wearing traditional dress, situated next to the Ambasthale Dagoba, marks the spot where he met and was converted by…
0.06 MILES
The bodhi tree to the left of the steps leading to the Mahaseya Dagoba is said to be one of the oldest surviving trees in Sri Lanka. The tree is…
0.09 MILES
A path leads downhill from the back of the relic house courtyard, northeast of the Ambasthale Dagoba, for 10 minutes to a cave where there is a large flat…
0.11 MILES
This dagoba (the largest at Mihintale) is thought to have been built to house relics of Mahinda. On the far side you'll find the original, smaller brick…
0.15 MILES
To the side of the Mahaseya Dagoba is this older, smaller brick dagoba, one of the oldest in Sri Lanka and yet largely ignored by visitors.