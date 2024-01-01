Quincunx

The Ancient Cities

The remains of a quincunx of buildings, laid out like the five dots on a die, sits beside the path leading from the museum to the stairway.

    Abhayagiri Dagoba

    8.22 MILES

    Dating back to the 1st century BC, this colossal dagoba was the ceremonial focus of the 5000-strong Abhayagiri Monastery. Originally over 100m high, it…

  • Buddhist stupa Ruvanvelisaya Dagoba in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.

    Ruvanvelisaya Dagoba

    8.07 MILES

    This magnificent white dagoba is guarded by a wall with a frieze of 344 elephants standing shoulder to shoulder. Apart from a few beside the western…

  • Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi the oldest living human-planted tree in the world with a known planting date in ancient city of Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.

    Sri Maha Bodhi

    8 MILES

    The sacred bodhi tree is central to Anuradhapura in both a spiritual and physical sense. It was grown from a cutting brought from Bodhgaya in India and is…

  • Ambasthale Dagoba, an UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mihintale, Sri Lanka.

    Ambasthale Dagoba

    0.3 MILES

    The main ceremonial stairway, lined with frangipani trees, leads to the Ambasthale Dagoba, built over the spot where Mahinda converted Devanampiya Tissa…

  • Jetavanarama Dagoba

    Jetavanarama Dagoba

    7.57 MILES

    The Jetavanarama Dagoba’s massive dome rises above the entire eastern part of Anuradhapura. Built in the 3rd century by King Mahasena, it may have…

  • Sinha Pokuna

    Sinha Pokuna

    0.22 MILES

    Just below the monks’ refectory on the second landing, and near the entrance if you are coming via Old Rd, is a small pool surmounted by a 2m-high rampant…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    8.26 MILES

    The old British colonial administration building has recently been renovated and has an interesting collection of artwork, carvings and everyday items…

  • Anuradhapura World Heritage Site

    Anuradhapura World Heritage Site

    7.55 MILES

    The ruins of Anuradhapura are one of South Asia’s most evocative sights. The sprawling complex contains a rich collection of archaeological and…

1. Stairway

0.05 MILES

In a series of flights, 1843 ancient granite slab steps lead majestically up the hillside, passing the occasional rock inscription and side trail. The…

2. Kantaka Chetiya

0.11 MILES

At the first landing, a side flight of 100 steps branches right to this partly ruined dagoba, one of the oldest at Mihintale. It’s 12m high (originally…

3. Mihintale Museum

0.12 MILES

This small museum on the road leading to the stairway base is worth a short visit for its modest collection of artefacts collected from Mihintale.

4. Monks’ Refectory & Relic House

0.17 MILES

On the second landing is the monks’ refectory with huge stone troughs that the lay followers kept filled with rice for the monks.

5. Mihintale Ruins

0.18 MILES

The sleepy ruins of Mihintale are closely associated with the earliest introduction of Buddhism to Sri Lanka. A ceremonial staircase climbs past pools,…

6. Hospital

0.19 MILES

The remains of a 9th-century hospital sit a stone's throw from the site museum. The hospital consisted of a number of cells. A bat oruwa (large stone…

7. Assembly Hall

0.19 MILES

On the same level as the relic house, this hall, also known as the convocation hall, is where monks met to discuss matters of common interest. The raised…

