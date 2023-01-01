Sitting northwest of the Abhayagiri Dagoba, this ruined 9th-century residential complex for monks is notable for having the finest carved moonstone in Sri Lanka; see how many species of animals you can find in its elaborate carvings. This is a peaceful wooded area full of butterflies, and makes a good place to stop and cool off during a tour of the ruins (there are drink and snack stands close by). Look for the fine steps held up by jovial gana (dwarfs).

It forms part of a structure often mistakenly described as Mahasena’s Palace or the Queen’s Pavilion.