Okanda Sri Murugan Kovil

Though relatively small, the main temple here has a colourful gopuram (gateway tower) and is a major point on the Pada Yatra pilgrimage to Kataragama. Thousands of pilgrims gather here during the two weeks before the July poya (full moon) before attempting the last, and most dangerous, five-day leg of the 45-day trek from Jaffna. Some 25,000 make the trip each year.

The temple is of great spiritual importance as it marks the supposed point at which Murugan (Skanda) and his consort Valli arrived in Sri Lanka on stone boats.