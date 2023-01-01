Naga Pooshani Amman Kovil

This lovely complex is an airy Hindu temple set amid mature neem trees. The main temple deity is the naga goddess Meenakshi, a consort of Shiva. (The term naga refers variously to serpent deity figures and to the ancient inhabitants of the island.) Women wishing to conceive come here seeking blessings, delivered during the trance-inducing midday puja. An impressive festival is held in June/July every year and attracts over 100,000 people. It's directly in front of the ferry jetty.