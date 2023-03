About 2km north of the AB19 along a dirt track is a sombre memorial to Lieutenant General Denzil Lakshman Kobbekaduwa and others. In 1992, the LTTE set off a bomb that killed the general and much of the rest of the command staff of the Sri Lankan Army in the north. It was a major victory for the LTTE. Today this recently built site includes the remains of some of the vehicles of the motorcade. It's a lonely and solemn site.