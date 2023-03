A tiny islet in the bay is home to the pocket-sized Fort Hammenhiel, a small Portuguese-built bastion that passed on to the Dutch in the 1650s. The thick coral walls are over 4m high. Access to the fort is very difficult. The navy has built a tiny officers-only resort inside the walls. If you have lunch at the resort's landside restaurant, you might be able to beg a visit on one of the boats that makes the five-minute trip.