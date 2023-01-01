Museo de Historia de Valencia

This museum is very well presented and plots more than 2000 years of Valencia’s history. Each period is illustrated with a display case that makes the visit a little like window-shopping. It's an atmospheric, brick-pillared, crypt-like space in a 19th-century water deposit. As usual, the elephant in the room is the civil war, which merits only 20 lines, even though Valencia was Republican Spain's capital for most of it. Panels are in Spanish/Valenciano, but there are multilingual information folders available.