Azud de Rovella

Western Valencia

LoginSave

Water lore is a major part of Valencian popular culture, and the eight acequías (irrigation canals) that were diverted from the Río Turia to keep the market gardens watered are legendary. At this dam-like structure you can see where (before the river's course was changed) the last of them, the Rovella, diverted water from the main flow.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • La Concha beach in the city of San Sebastian

    Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias

    2.94 MILES

    This aesthetically stunning complex occupies a massive 350,000-sq-metre swath of the old Turia riverbed. It’s occupied by a series of spectacular…

  • Square of Saint Mary's and Valencia Cathedral Temple in old town. Every year, Valencia (third size population city in Spain)welcomes more than 4 million visitors.

    Catedral de Valencia

    1.46 MILES

    Valencia’s cathedral was built over a mosque after the 1238 reconquest. Its low, wide, brick-vaulted triple nave is mostly Gothic, with neoclassical side…

  • Back entrance to Iglesia de San Nicolas.

    Iglesia de San Nicolás

    1.28 MILES

    Recently reopened to the public after a magnificent restoration, this single-naved church down a passageway is a striking sight. Over the original Gothic…

  • Museo Del Patriarca, Valencia, Spain.

    Museo del Patriarca

    1.59 MILES

    This seminary was founded in the late 16th century by San Juan de Ribera, a towering Counter-Reformation figure who wielded enormous spiritual and…

  • "The slender gothic columns and renaissance vaulted ceiling the the Lonja de la Seda, the Silk Exchange, UNESCO World Heritage Site in the heart of Valencia's old town, Spain. ProPhoto RGB profile for maximum color fidelity and gamut. NB: Slightly grainy ISO 800 image."

    La Lonja

    1.3 MILES

    This splendid building, a Unesco World Heritage Site, was originally Valencia’s silk and commodity exchange, built in the late 15th century when the city…

  • The Bioparc zoo of Valencia, Spain.

    Bioparc

    0.38 MILES

    This zoo devoted solely to African animals has an educational and conservationist remit and an unusual approach. Though, as always, the confinement of…

  • Valencia free rental city bicycle "Valenbisi" in front of the Museum of fine arts in Valencia, Spain

    Museo de Bellas Artes

    1.73 MILES

    Bright and spacious, this gallery ranks among Spain’s best. Highlights include a collection of magnificent late-medieval altarpieces, and works by several…

  • Valencia, Spain - july 2022: Interior Spaces, People and Architecture of the Mercado Central, the principal Food Market in Valencia, Spain.

    Mercado Central

    1.27 MILES

    Valencia’s vast Modernista covered market, constructed in 1928, is a swirl of smells, movement and colour. Spectacular seafood counters display…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Valencia attractions

1. Parque de Cabecera

0.25 MILES

At the end of the Turia dry riverbed, this landscaped park has a grassy mound to climb for views, plus paths stretching along a stream connecting two…

2. Museo de Historia de Valencia

0.32 MILES

This museum is very well presented and plots more than 2000 years of Valencia’s history. Each period is illustrated with a display case that makes the…

3. Bioparc

0.38 MILES

This zoo devoted solely to African animals has an educational and conservationist remit and an unusual approach. Though, as always, the confinement of…

4. Jardín de las Hespérides

0.76 MILES

Abutting the botanical gardens, this modern creation could not be more distinct in style. Shorter on green space, it has the formality of a classic French…

5. Jardín Botánico

0.87 MILES

Established in 1802 this was Spain’s first botanic garden. With mature trees and plants, an extensive cactus garden and a wary colony of feral cats, this…

6. Torres de Quart

1 MILES

Spain's most magnificent city gate is quite a sight from the new town. You can clamber to the top of the 15th-century structure, which faces towards…

7. Museo de Etnología

1.06 MILES

This ethnographic display is very sleek and modern, a welcome relief after the overly didactic archaeological museum that shares the halls in the…

8. La Beneficència

1.08 MILES

This complex has cultural events and also contains two contiguous museums: the Museo de Prehistoria and the Museo de Etnología, entered on a single ticket.