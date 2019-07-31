Western Valencia

Spanning a broad swath of suburbs west of the old town, this neighbourhood has varied attractions. At the western end of the Turia riverbed, the Bioparc zoo presents African animals in innovative ways, while the history museum gives an overview of the city's past. Various park spaces across the area give the chance for a pleasant time out from urban life.

Explore Western Valencia

  • Bioparc

    This zoo devoted solely to African animals has an educational and conservationist remit and an unusual approach. Though, as always, the confinement of…

  • M

    Museo de Historia de Valencia

    This museum is very well presented and plots more than 2000 years of Valencia’s history. Each period is illustrated with a display case that makes the…

  • J

    Jardín Botánico

    Established in 1802 this was Spain’s first botanic garden. With mature trees and plants, an extensive cactus garden and a wary colony of feral cats, this…

  • A

    Azud de Rovella

    Water lore is a major part of Valencian popular culture, and the eight acequías (irrigation canals) that were diverted from the Río Turia to keep the…

  • P

    Parque de Cabecera

    At the end of the Turia dry riverbed, this landscaped park has a grassy mound to climb for views, plus paths stretching along a stream connecting two…

  • J

    Jardín de las Hespérides

    Abutting the botanical gardens, this modern creation could not be more distinct in style. Shorter on green space, it has the formality of a classic French…

