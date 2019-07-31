This zoo devoted solely to African animals has an educational and conservationist remit and an unusual approach. Though, as always, the confinement of…
Western Valencia
Spanning a broad swath of suburbs west of the old town, this neighbourhood has varied attractions. At the western end of the Turia riverbed, the Bioparc zoo presents African animals in innovative ways, while the history museum gives an overview of the city's past. Various park spaces across the area give the chance for a pleasant time out from urban life.
Explore Western Valencia
- Bioparc
This zoo devoted solely to African animals has an educational and conservationist remit and an unusual approach. Though, as always, the confinement of…
- MMuseo de Historia de Valencia
This museum is very well presented and plots more than 2000 years of Valencia’s history. Each period is illustrated with a display case that makes the…
- JJardín Botánico
Established in 1802 this was Spain’s first botanic garden. With mature trees and plants, an extensive cactus garden and a wary colony of feral cats, this…
- AAzud de Rovella
Water lore is a major part of Valencian popular culture, and the eight acequías (irrigation canals) that were diverted from the Río Turia to keep the…
- PParque de Cabecera
At the end of the Turia dry riverbed, this landscaped park has a grassy mound to climb for views, plus paths stretching along a stream connecting two…
- JJardín de las Hespérides
Abutting the botanical gardens, this modern creation could not be more distinct in style. Shorter on green space, it has the formality of a classic French…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Valencia.
See
Bioparc
This zoo devoted solely to African animals has an educational and conservationist remit and an unusual approach. Though, as always, the confinement of…
See
Museo de Historia de Valencia
This museum is very well presented and plots more than 2000 years of Valencia’s history. Each period is illustrated with a display case that makes the…
See
Jardín Botánico
Established in 1802 this was Spain’s first botanic garden. With mature trees and plants, an extensive cactus garden and a wary colony of feral cats, this…
See
Azud de Rovella
Water lore is a major part of Valencian popular culture, and the eight acequías (irrigation canals) that were diverted from the Río Turia to keep the…
See
Parque de Cabecera
At the end of the Turia dry riverbed, this landscaped park has a grassy mound to climb for views, plus paths stretching along a stream connecting two…
See
Jardín de las Hespérides
Abutting the botanical gardens, this modern creation could not be more distinct in style. Shorter on green space, it has the formality of a classic French…