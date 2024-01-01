Playa de la Malvarrosa

Valencia's Beaches

LoginSave

The middle section of Valencia's main beach is popular with joggers and cyclists for its promenade. Though it gets busy, there's plenty of space for all on the wide stretch of sand. There are limited eating and drinking choices, with more abundant options to the south and north of this stretch.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • La Concha beach in the city of San Sebastian

    Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias

    2.2 MILES

    This aesthetically stunning complex occupies a massive 350,000-sq-metre swath of the old Turia riverbed. It’s occupied by a series of spectacular…

  • Square of Saint Mary's and Valencia Cathedral Temple in old town. Every year, Valencia (third size population city in Spain)welcomes more than 4 million visitors.

    Catedral de Valencia

    2.8 MILES

    Valencia’s cathedral was built over a mosque after the 1238 reconquest. Its low, wide, brick-vaulted triple nave is mostly Gothic, with neoclassical side…

  • Back entrance to Iglesia de San Nicolas.

    Iglesia de San Nicolás

    2.98 MILES

    Recently reopened to the public after a magnificent restoration, this single-naved church down a passageway is a striking sight. Over the original Gothic…

  • Museo Del Patriarca, Valencia, Spain.

    Museo del Patriarca

    2.7 MILES

    This seminary was founded in the late 16th century by San Juan de Ribera, a towering Counter-Reformation figure who wielded enormous spiritual and…

  • "The slender gothic columns and renaissance vaulted ceiling the the Lonja de la Seda, the Silk Exchange, UNESCO World Heritage Site in the heart of Valencia's old town, Spain. ProPhoto RGB profile for maximum color fidelity and gamut. NB: Slightly grainy ISO 800 image."

    La Lonja

    2.97 MILES

    This splendid building, a Unesco World Heritage Site, was originally Valencia’s silk and commodity exchange, built in the late 15th century when the city…

  • The Bioparc zoo of Valencia, Spain.

    Bioparc

    4.52 MILES

    This zoo devoted solely to African animals has an educational and conservationist remit and an unusual approach. Though, as always, the confinement of…

  • Valencia free rental city bicycle "Valenbisi" in front of the Museum of fine arts in Valencia, Spain

    Museo de Bellas Artes

    2.56 MILES

    Bright and spacious, this gallery ranks among Spain’s best. Highlights include a collection of magnificent late-medieval altarpieces, and works by several…

  • Valencia, Spain - july 2022: Interior Spaces, People and Architecture of the Mercado Central, the principal Food Market in Valencia, Spain.

    Mercado Central

    3 MILES

    Valencia’s vast Modernista covered market, constructed in 1928, is a swirl of smells, movement and colour. Spectacular seafood counters display…

View more attractions

Nearby Valencia's Beaches attractions

1. Playa de la Patacona

0.59 MILES

The northern stretch of Valencia's main beach has a quieter, more local scene, but still gets busy in summer. It's backed by lovely traditional houses…

2. Playa de las Arenas

0.88 MILES

Stretching north from the marina, this is the beginning of Valencia's beach, the closest to the centre and the focal point of seaside life. Backed by…

3. Mercat Municipal del Cabanyal

0.9 MILES

Sturdy old ladies brought up in the tough streets of the fishing barrio of Cabanyal jostle each other and suspiciously prod the vegetables in this vibrant…

4. Museo de Arroz

1.14 MILES

This restored rice mill gives good background on the importance to the city of the grain, grown in the nearby Albufera, with a video (English subtitles)…

5. Las Atarazanas del Grao

1.29 MILES

Originally constructed in the 14th century in Gothic style, these five parallel warehouses have been much altered over the years, but are still an…

6. Mercado Municipal del Grao

1.31 MILES

This low, squat market has an unusual indoor-outdoor design and is worth a look for its palpable sense of history (opened 1910) and community, but at the…

7. Las Naves

1.57 MILES

Down near the docks, this former warehouse space has been turned into a hive of creativity, with art and photography exhibitions, a library, rehearsal…

8. Espai Vert

1.67 MILES

An astonishing sight, this '80s architectural project looks like the mothership has landed on the edge of Benimaclet. A riot of unusual angles, protruding…