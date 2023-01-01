An astonishing sight, this '80s architectural project looks like the mothership has landed on the edge of Benimaclet. A riot of unusual angles, protruding green spaces and quirky shapes, it also (depending on who you ask) recalls Chinese puzzle boxes, Escher drawings or legends of the hanging gardens of Babylon. Built as a cooperative aimed at developing a different way of communal living, it boasts spacious apartments, all with their own garden, whatever the level. Unusual and striking.