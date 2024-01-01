Puente del Mar

Valencia

One of the most attractive of the Turia's old bridges, this elegant stone Renaissance span was commissioned in 1591 to replace a wooden bridge that had been swept away by flooding. Pride of place goes to the little pavilions housing images of the Virgin Mary and St Pascual Baylón, a 16th-century friar and mystic.

1. Puente de las Flores

0.09 MILES

In a city full of impressive bridges, Puente de las Flores is one of Valenicia's most spectacular – and undoubtedly its sweetest smelling. Designed by…

2. Jardines del Turia

0.15 MILES

Stretching the length of Río Turia’s former course, this 9km-long lung of green is a fabulous mix of playing fields, cycling, jogging and walking paths,…

3. Mercado de Colón

0.28 MILES

This magnificent building, now colonised by cafes and boutique food outlets, was formerly a market, built in 1916 to serve the rising bourgeoisie of the…

4. Valencia CF Stadium

0.36 MILES

The guided visit to Valencia's famous Mestalla stadium takes you to the press room, the changing rooms and out onto the hallowed turf. Hours change by…

5. Centro Cultural Bancaja

0.44 MILES

High-quality temporary art exhibitions, often featuring major international names, are the main offering at this bank-run centre, which also has other…

6. Luis Adelantado

0.48 MILES

This stylish spot is a local reference point for high-quality, carefully selected contemporary art exhibitions. There are often some real gems on display,…

7. Monforte Gardens

0.51 MILES

These under-the-radar ornamental gardens designed in the mid-19th century are a peaceful spot to escape the city. Marble statues, sculpted hedges and a…

