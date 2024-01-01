Puente del Mar

One of the most attractive of the Turia's old bridges, this elegant stone Renaissance span was commissioned in 1591 to replace a wooden bridge that had been swept away by flooding. Pride of place goes to the little pavilions housing images of the Virgin Mary and St Pascual Baylón, a 16th-century friar and mystic.
