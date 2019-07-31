This aesthetically stunning complex occupies a massive 350,000-sq-metre swath of the old Turia riverbed. It’s occupied by a series of spectacular…
L'Eixample & Southern Valencia
L'Eixample, or El Ensanche, means the 'expansion' and was developed once Valencia got too big for its old walled town. Laid out in the 19th century, it's a zone of elegant streets and wide avenues, replete with upmarket shopping and eating options. In the south of this zone, in the dry Turia riverbed, are the otherworldly buildings of the fabulous Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, one of Valencia's major highlights.
Explore L'Eixample & Southern Valencia
See
Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias
This aesthetically stunning complex occupies a massive 350,000-sq-metre swath of the old Turia riverbed. It’s occupied by a series of spectacular…
See
Museo de las Ciencias Príncipe Felipe
This interactive science museum, stretching like a giant whale skeleton within the Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias, has plenty of touchy-feely things…
See
Oceanogràfic
Spain's most famous aquarium is the southernmost building of the Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias. It's an impressive display, divided into a series of…
See
Palau de les Arts Reina Sofía
Brooding over the riverbed like a giant beetle, its shell shimmering with translucent mosaic tiles, this ultramodern arts complex, grafted onto the Ciudad…
See
Plaza de Toros
This roughly 170-year-old bullring is an iconic site next to Estación del Norte. Similar in style to Rome’s Colosseum, the 10,500-capacity bullring has…
See
Mercado de Colón
This magnificent building, now colonised by cafes and boutique food outlets, was formerly a market, built in 1916 to serve the rising bourgeoisie of the…
See
Museo Fallero
At each Fallas festival, just one of the thousands of ninots, the figurines that pose at the base of each falla (huge statues of papier mâché and…