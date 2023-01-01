Museo de Prehistoria

Surely due a modish revamp soon, this overly comprehensive museum of archaeology has some excellent pieces and loads of interesting information, but pick and choose or you'll be overwhelmed by the rows of flint tools and potsherds. No bone or stone is left unturned. It's particularly strong on cave art and pre-Roman Iberian culture. Info is in Valenciano and Spanish, but printed sheets in English fill in some gaps. It's part of La Beneficència cultural complex.