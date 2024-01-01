This small display of scale models includes Leon's Gaudí–designed Casa de Botines. It's adjacent to the Museo del Tratado de Tordesillas.
Exposición Permanente de Maquetas
Castilla y León
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.11 MILES
The Casa-Museo de Colón is a superb museum spread over four floors. It has interactive exhibits, as well as wonderful old maps that take you on a journey…
17.99 MILES
Spain's premier showcase of polychrome wood sculpture is housed in the former Colegio de San Gregorio (1496), a flamboyant Isabelline Gothic–style…
15.77 MILES
This fine, state-of-the-art wine museum is a welcome addition to Castilla y León's world of wine tourism, offering a fascinating insight into the Toro…
0.16 MILES
Still home to a few Franciscan nuns living in near-total isolation, this Mudéjar-style convent dates from 1340, when it was begun as a palace for Alfonso…
Iglesia de Santa María de Mediavilla
26.55 MILES
This grandiose Isabelline Gothic work has three star-vaulted naves and the rightfully famous Capilla de los Benavente chapel. Anchored by an extravagant…
Colegiata Santa María La Mayor
20.46 MILES
This 12th-century church rises above the town and boasts the magnificent Romanesque-Gothic Pórtico de la Majestad. Treasures inside include the famous…
17.94 MILES
This open square is dominated by the exquisite Iglesia de San Pablo, which has one of northern Spain's most extraordinary church facades. Excepting some…
Museo del Tratado de Tordesillas
0.02 MILES
Dedicated to the 1494 Treaty of Tordesillas, which divided the New World into Spanish and Portuguese spheres of influence, the informative displays in…
The heart of town is formed by the pretty porticoed and cobbled Plaza Mayor, its mustard-yellow paintwork offset by dark-brown woodwork and black grilles.
Cervantes was briefly imprisoned in Valladolid; his house is happily preserved behind a quiet little garden. The museum is a mix of period furnishings…
17.61 MILES
Dedicated to post-WWI Spanish art, this surprising museum contains works by Salvador Dalí, Joan Miró, Basque sculptor Eduardo Chillida, Jorge Oteiza,…
Valladolid's 16th-century cathedral is not Castilla's finest, but it does have an extravagant altarpiece by Juan de Juní and a processional monstrance by…