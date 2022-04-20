South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…
Pollença
Pollença is beautiful. On a late summer afternoon, when its stone houses glow in the fading light, cicadas strike up their tentative drone and the burble of chatter floats from cafe terraces lining the Placa Major, the town is like the Mallorca you always hoped you would discover. Its postcard looks and vaguely bohemian air have drawn artists, writers and luminaries from Winston Churchill to Agatha Christie over the years. Saunter through its gallery and boutique-lined backstreets or pull up a ringside chair on the square at sundown to watch the world go by and you too will be smitten. Even better, check into one of Pollença's lovely hotels and overnight here to make the most of its historic charm.
Explore Pollença
- Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig
South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…
- CCalvari
They don't call it Calvari (Calvary) for nothing. Some pilgrims do it on their knees, but even just walking up the 365 cypress-lined steps from the town…
- EEsglésia de la Mare de Déu dels Àngels
A church was first raised on this site in Gothic style shortly after the conquest in 1229, but was given a complete makeover in the 18th century, so what…
- MMuseu de Pollença
This museum's star feature is the 17th-century baroque cloister of the Convent de Sant Domingo – a picture of tranquillity and poise – in which the museum…
- CCasa-Museu Dionís Bennàssar
This museum, the former home of local artist Dionís Bennàssar (1904–67), hosts a permanent collection of his works. Downstairs are early etchings,…
- MMuseu Martí Vicenç
A short way up the Calvari steps is the Museu Martí Vicenç. The weaver and artist Martí Vicenç Alemany (1926–95) bought this property, once part of a…
- EEsglésia de la Mare de Déu del Roser
Part of the Museu de Pollença, the Església de la Mere de Déu del Roser is a marvellous old and now-empty church whose space is used for art exhibitions…
- EEsglésia de Monti-Sion
With its imposing façade, this very handsome baroque church is located east of the base of the steps up Calvari and was built by the Jesuits in the late…
- PPont Romà
On the northern outskirts of town, this two-arched bridge originally dates to Roman days, although it was much restored in medieval times.
See
