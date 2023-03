Walk from the Plaza de la Hora along Calle Mayor and you'll soon reach the massive Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción. Inside, the interesting little Museo Parroquial contains the jewels of the princess of Éboli, some exquisite 15th-century Flemish tapestries and even an El Greco.

Access to the museum is by guided small group visit only (in Spanish) at scheduled times: 10.30am, 11.30am, 1.15pm, 4pm and 5.30pm. A five-group minimum is required except for the 1.15pm tour.