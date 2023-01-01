Parque Arqueológico de Recópolis

Recópolis, a fascinating archaeological site, is a rarity. It was one of possibly only four cities that were built during the Visigothic era in Western Europe. Founded by King Leovigildo in CE 578, it was originally conceived as a rival to Constantinople (the dream soon faded). The site is equipped with an interpretive centre that offers guided tours around the ruins, which lie 13km south of Pastrana, signposted off the Tarancón road (turn right just after passing the nuclear power plant).

Although the city survived into the Moorish era, when it became known as Madinat Raqqubal, it was gradually abandoned from the 9th century onwards as its buildings were raided to provide stone to construct a castle at nearby Zorita de los Canes. It was probably last occupied in the 13th century.

Cited on a promontory overlooking the Río Tajo, the ruins reveal remnants of two main streets, a basilica and a royal palace complex. There’s good information in English throughout and guided tours are run three to five times a day. Admission includes access to a nature trail and entrance to the nearby ruined castle at Zorita de los Canes.