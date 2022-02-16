Shutterstock / Sergey Didenko

Murcia

Officially twinned with Miami, Murcia is the antithesis of the city of vice; it’s a sizeable but laid-back provincial capital with a handful of interesting sights and a pleasant, strollable centre. Like Valencia, it is famous for its huerta, a surrounding zone of market gardens dating back to Moorish times, which supply the city's restaurants with excellent fresh produce and drive a thriving tapas scene. It makes a top spot to visit for a couple of days.

Explore Murcia

  • R

    Real Casino de Murcia

    Murcia’s resplendent casino first opened as a gentlemen’s club in 1847. Painstakingly restored to its original glory, the building is a fabulous…

  • C

    Catedral de Santa María

    Murcia’s cathedral was built in 1394 on the site of a mosque. The initial Gothic architecture was given a playful baroque facelift in 1748, with a…

  • M

    Museo Catedralicio

    The cathedral museum displays religious artefacts but is most striking for the excavations on display: the remains of an 11th-century Moorish dwelling and…

  • M

    Museo de Bellas Artes

    An inviting, light gallery devoted to Spanish artists. Much is mediocre, but the 2nd-floor Siglo de Oro gallery has two fabulous Murillos – a Crucifixion…

  • P

    Palacio Episcopal

    Flanking the cathedral, the exuberant rococo facade of this mid-18th-century bishops' palace is a striking and colourful landmark in the centre of Murcia…

  • M

    Museo Salzillo

    Located in the baroque chapel of Ermita de Jesús, this well-laid-out space is devoted to Murcian sculptor Francisco Salzillo (1707–83). Highlights are his…

  • M

    Museo Arqueológico

    The Museo Arqueológico has exceptionally well-laid-out and well-documented exhibits spread over two floors, starting with Palaeolithic times and including…

  • J

    Jardín Floridablanca

    The classic, small but beautiful Jardín Floridablanca has several magnificent banyan trees distinctive for their massive spread of thick woody roots, as…

  • M

    Museo de la Ciencia y del Agua

    Near the river, this former water deposit is one for the children. Although everything’s in Spanish, this small hands-on science museum has plenty of…

