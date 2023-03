Built above the caves where San Millán once lived, the Monasterio de Suso was consecrated in the 10th century. It’s believed that in the 13th century a monk, Gonzalo de Berceo, wrote some of the first Castilian words here. It can only be visited on a 40-minute guided tour. Tickets include a short bus ride up to the monastery from Monasterio de Yuso, whose reception area sells tickets; you can't arrive independently.