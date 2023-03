This is one of the star rooms in the Alhambra. Boasting a mesmerising octagonal stalactite ceiling, it's the legendary site of the murders of the noble Abencerraj family, whose leader, the story goes, dared to dally with Zoraya, Sultan Abu al-Hasan's favourite concubine. The rusty stains in the fountain are said to be the victims’ indelible blood.

Admission is included in the Alhambra ticket.