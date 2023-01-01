Palacio Ducal dels Borja

Gandia’s magnificent palace was built in the early 1300s and was for centuries the home of the Borja dukes of Gandia, who included the Jesuit saint Francis Borgia. Though much remodelled in the 19th century, the building preserves some original detail. The fine Salón de las Coronas is one of several sumptuous spaces, while the highlight is the Galería Dorada, a suite of decorated rooms culminating in a tiled floor depicting the world composed of the four elements.

Look out, too, for the low oratory with marvellous wooden floor and grisaille paintings on the walls. Beautiful tile work and ceilings are present throughout. Guided tours (in Spanish, with an English leaflet) leave a few times a day and cost €1 more.