Parque Natural de la Albufera

La Albufera is a huge freshwater lagoon separated from the sea by a narrow strip of pine-forested dunes. It's legendary for the rice that's grown here. It's also an important dune and wetland ecosystem and much of the area is covered by this park. The zone is great for birdwatching: around 90 species regularly nest here and more than 250 others use it as a migratory staging post. The park has an interpretation centre in the middle of the region.