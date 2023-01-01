Castillo de Consuegra

Consuegra’s atmospheric castle was once the stomping ground for the Order of St John of Jerusalem, sometimes known as the Knights Hospitaller, a famous medieval military order headquartered in Rhodes and, later on, Malta. In 1183, Castillan King Alfonso VIII invited the Knights to take on the Moorish Almohads, hence their presence here on what was once the porous frontier between battling Christian and Moorish dynasties. Information boards give historical insight and details about the rooms in English and French.

There are ample opportunities for great windmill pics from the ramparts.

Admission also gives access to the nearby Molino Bolero, which allows visitors to see how these wind-powered mechanisms functioned.