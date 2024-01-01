Castillo de los Condes Orgaz

Castilla-La Mancha

Medieval evocations are pretty much guaranteed at this 14th-century castle with its muscular crenelated walls and handsome interior patio complete with twisted columns. Formerly the site of a 10th-century Moorish fortress, the castle has been aesthetically renovated and is the site of a lively medieval festival in late May. Guided visits are in Spanish only.

