Medieval evocations are pretty much guaranteed at this 14th-century castle with its muscular crenelated walls and handsome interior patio complete with twisted columns. Formerly the site of a 10th-century Moorish fortress, the castle has been aesthetically renovated and is the site of a lively medieval festival in late May. Guided visits are in Spanish only.
Castillo de los Condes Orgaz
Castilla-La Mancha
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Toledo's illustrious main church ranks among the top 10 cathedrals in Spain. An impressive example of medieval Gothic architecture, its enormous interior…
This magnificent synagogue was built in 1355 by special permission from Pedro I. The synagogue now houses the Museo Sefardí, which provides a glimpse into…
It's hard to imagine that this 16th-century building was once a hospital. If only modern hospitals were equipped with the kind of ornate plateresque…
In the early 20th century, an aristocrat bought what he thought was El Greco's house and did a meritorious job of returning it to period style. He was…
Consuegra’s atmospheric castle was once the stomping ground for the Order of St John of Jerusalem, sometimes known as the Knights Hospitaller, a famous…
Housed in the magnificent Sinagoga del Tránsito, this museum provides a rare and important glance into erstwhile Sephardic culture in Spain. Entry is…
Monasterio San Juan de los Reyes
This imposing 15th-century Franciscan monastery and church was provocatively founded in the heart of the Jewish quarter by the Catholic monarchs Isabel…
At the highest point in the city looms the foreboding Alcázar. Rebuilt under Franco, it has been reopened as a vast military museum. The usual displays of…
Nearby Castilla-La Mancha attractions
Predating Roman Toledo, this small but steep hill on the less populated side of the Río Tajo is sprinkled with Bronze Age remains overlain with vestiges…
To get the ultimate photo of Toledo you need to cross the Río Tajo and climb the road on the other side to this strategic viewpoint. You can either walk…
3. Museo de Tapices y Textiles de la Catedral
Set in the former 17th-century school for choirboys (the Antiguo Collegio Infantes), this associated Cathedral museum houses magnificent tapestries, some…
This little-visited but intriguing church exposes multiple historical layers in true Toledan fashion. Until 1159, it was a mosque; before that, a…
Housed in the magnificent Sinagoga del Tránsito, this museum provides a rare and important glance into erstwhile Sephardic culture in Spain. Entry is…