Cartagena
Cartagena's fabulous natural harbour has been used for thousands of years. Stand on the battlements of the castle that overlook this city and you can literally see layer upon layer of history spread below you: the wharf where Phoenician traders docked their ships; the street where Roman legionaries marched; the plaza that once housed a mosque where Islamic Spain prayed to Allah; the hills over which came the armies of the Christian Reconquista; the factories of the industrial age; the Modernista buildings; and the contemporary warships of what is still an important naval base.
As archaeologists continue to reveal a long-buried – and fascinating – Roman and Carthaginian heritage, the city is finally starting to get the recognition it deserves as one of Spain's most historically fascinating places. Its extensive network of pedestrian streets and lovely waterfront make it eminently strollable.
Explore Cartagena
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cartagena.
See
Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática
This excellent, attractive space delves into the depths of the fascinating world of underwater archaeology. It starts off by explaining the work of those…
See
Museo del Teatro Romano
This impressive complex was designed by top Spanish architect Rafael Moneo. The tour transports visitors from the initial museum on Plaza del Ayuntamiento…
See
Barrio del Foro Romano
Set alongside the Molinete hill are the evocative remains of a whole town block and street linking the port with the forum, dating from the 1st century BC…
See
Casa de la Fortuna
The Casa de la Fortuna consists of the fascinating remains of an aristocratic Roman villa dating back to the 1st century BC, complete with some well…
See
Castillo de la Concepción
For a sweeping panoramic view, stride up to Castillo de la Concepción, or hop on the lift. Within the castle’s gardens, decorated by strutting peacocks,…
See
Museo Refugio de la Guerra Civil
Cartagena, as base of the Republican fleet and with an important arms industry, was the target of heavy bombing during the Spanish Civil War. This…
See
Muralla Púnica
The Muralla Púnica, built around a section of the old Punic wall, concentrates on the town’s Carthaginian and Roman legacy. It also contains the…
See
Museo Arqueológico Municipal
Built above a late-Roman cemetery with a rich display of Carthaginian, Roman, Visigoth and Islamic artefacts. To get here, head northwest of the city…
See
Parque Arqueológico Molinete
The central Molinete hill has archaeological remains ranging from the Phoenicians to Republicans in the civil war. Strolling over and around it reveals…
