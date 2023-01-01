Museo de la Paz de Gernika

Gernika’s seminal experience is a visit to the Peace Museum, where audiovisual displays calmly reveal the horror of war, both in the Basque Country and around the world. Aside from creating a moving portrait of the events that transpired on 26 April 1937, the museum grapples with the topic of peace and reconciliation with illuminating insights by the Dalai Lama, Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and others.

Displays are mostly in Basque and Spanish; an English-language booklet helps provide a deeper understanding of what's on view.