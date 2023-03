The most striking of the modern bridges that span the Ría del Nervión, the Zubizuri (Basque for 'White Bridge') has become an iconic feature of Bilbao's cityscape since its completion in 1997. The work of Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, it has a curved glass-brick walkway (slippery when wet) suspended under a flowing white arch to which it's attached by a series of steel spokes.