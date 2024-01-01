On the banks of the Ría del Nervión, and accessible via the Pedro Arrupe footbridge, the Universidad de Deusto dominates the waterfront. This landmark edifice, which was designed by the Madrid-born architect Francisco de Cubas, was one of Bilbao's largest buildings when it was built to house the Jesuit university in 1886.
