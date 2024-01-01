Universidad de Deusto

Bilbao

On the banks of the Ría del Nervión, and accessible via the Pedro Arrupe footbridge, the Universidad de Deusto dominates the waterfront. This landmark edifice, which was designed by the Madrid-born architect Francisco de Cubas, was one of Bilbao's largest buildings when it was built to house the Jesuit university in 1886.

  • Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao, Spain, Architect Frank Gehry, 1997, Guggenheim Museum Detail Of Curving Titanium Wall. Guggenheim Museum Bilbao is a museum of modern and contemporary art. Built alongside the Nervion River, which runs through the city of Bilbao to the Cantabrian Sea.

    Museo Guggenheim Bilbao

    0.2 MILES

    Shimmering titanium Museo Guggenheim Bilbao is one of modern architecture's most iconic buildings. It played a major role in helping to lift Bilbao out of…

  • Bilbao, Spain - February 13, 2022: View of Carola Crane. It is a crane that was once used in shipbuilding at the Astilleros Euskalduna shipyard, now is part of Maritime Museum.

    Itsasmuseum

    0.51 MILES

    On the waterfront, this interactive maritime museum brings the watery depths of Bilbao and Basque maritime history to life. Start with a 10-minute video…

  • Streetlamp forest beside the Fine Arts Museum, Bilbao, Bizkaia, Basque Country, Spain

    Museo de Bellas Artes

    0.35 MILES

    The Museo de Bellas Artes houses a compelling collection that includes everything from Gothic sculptures to 20th-century pop art. There are three main…

  • San Juan de Gaztelugatxe

    San Juan de Gaztelugatxe

    14.34 MILES

    One of the most photographed features of the Basque coast, 10km to Bermeo's northwest, is the small, rocky isle of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Accessed from…

  • Cueva de Covalanas

    Cueva de Covalanas

    26.01 MILES

    Discovered in 1903 (second only to Altamira among Cantabrian caves with prehistoric artwork), the World Heritage–listed Covalanas cave is home to several…

  • Crusoe Treasure

    Crusoe Treasure

    9.77 MILES

    The world's first underwater winery, Crusoe Treasure, ages its vintages 20m below the surface on an artificial reef. Tastings of its whites and reds are…

  • View of the Houses in the old town called Casco Viejo of Bilbao.

    Casco Viejo

    1.09 MILES

    The compact Casco Viejo, Bilbao’s atmospheric old quarter, is full of charming streets, boisterous bars and plenty of quirky and independent shops. At the…

  • General view of Azkuna Zentroa, Alhondiga building.

    Azkuna Zentroa

    0.72 MILES

    Take a neglected wine storage warehouse, convert it into a leisure and cultural centre, add a shot of Bilbao style and the result is the Azkuna Zentroa …

